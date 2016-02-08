FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Colleton, Beaufort counties

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for Charleston, Colleton and Beaufort Counties Monday through 10 a.m.

According to Meteorologist Joey Sovine, minor saltwater flooding is possible, especially in downtown Charleston.

The National Weather Service says tide levels will peak from as high as 7.2 feet in the Charleston Harbor Monday between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The flooding may cause some road closures. The National Weather Service reminds motorists not to drive through water of unknown depth.

