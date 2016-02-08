Man wanted in connection with Summerville shooting

Stefon Chapman is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. (Photo Source: Summerville Police)

The Summerville Police Department is looking for a suspect believed to have shot a man last week.

In a statement, a representative for the department says Stefon Chapman is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded to shots heard on Cedar Street around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

According to an incident report, a woman met officers at the doorway of a barbershop on the 300 block of Cedar Street and said all parties involved in a shooting next to her building had left the area. She said one person appeared to be shot in the hand.

The woman told officers she knew one of the people involved. He was later identified as Chapman, the shooter.

