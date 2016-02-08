Minor earthquake recorded in the Lowcountry Monday

According to the agency, the epicenter of the earthquake was near Fort Dorchester Elementary School.

An earthquake just barely shook in the Lowcountry Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's Earthquake Hazards Program.

The agency says a 1.9-magnitude earthquake happened before 3 a.m., 3.7 miles south-southwest of Ladson.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the area of Dorchester Road and Old Glory Lane, according to the agency. That is near Fort Dorchester Elementary School.

Earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or less are typically not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.

