Mount Pleasant State of the Town speech addressing unity in a divided town

Mayor Linda Page says she hopes to get the message of unity across in her annual state of the town address Tuesday evening.

Her speech comes at a time when the town has been split over a shakeup in Shem Creek and other recent developments.

Page says she wants the town to know although some council members are at a stalemate, they are united for a better cause: improving life in Mount Pleasant.

In her roughly six-page address, Mayor Page maps out her 2016 vision for the Town. She says she will first cover transportation and infrastructure improvements around the area. She'll push for more funding for transportation and a better storm water drainage system.

She'll also tackle defending revenue for the town at the state level. She says she hopes to receive better aid for local government and businesses, in the coming year. Lastly, Page says her goal is to enhance the quality of life for the town.

Page says the address will be one the town has never heard before.

The State of Town Address will look back at 2015, before moving to the present and future.

It will kick off inside Mount Pleasant council chambers at 6 p.m.

