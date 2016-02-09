Man injured, dog lost in N. Charleston fire

Tanglewood Drive is off of Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston.

Two lanes are blocked on Tanglewood Drive in North Charleston as emergency responders work a structure fire. (Photo Source: WCSC)

Fire officials say a dog perished and a man was injured in a fire at a home on Tanglewood Drive in North Charleston Tuesday morning.

Ashley River, Old Fort and North Charleston fire departments battled the fire on the 7200 block of Tanglewood just after 6:30 a.m.

Two adults and three dogs were inside the home when the fire broke out. Chief Inabinet with the Ashley River Fire Department said the two adults tried to fight the fire at first. A man was taken to the hospital with burns on his legs after responders arrived.

Inabinet said the fire was under control in ten minutes. The back right side of the home is completely burned, according to the fire chief.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

