$1.6M in counterfeit hoverboards seized at Port of Charleston

If authentic, the hoverboards would have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,666,000. (Photo Source: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

Officials say thousands of counterfeit hoverboards have been seized at the Port of Charleston.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, two shipments containing 2,380 hoverboards were seized because they violated trademark protections and posed a potential health risk to U.S. consumers.

The self-balancing, two-wheeled motorized platforms are one of this year's most popular gifts.

If authentic, the hoverboards would have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,666,000, the news release states. According to the statement, the counterfeit hoverboards were manufactured in China.

“Enforcing product safety laws and protecting intellectual property rights is a top priority for Customs and Border Protection,” said Anthony Acrey, U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Acting Area Port Director for the Port of Charleston. “By seizing untested and potentially hazardous products at our nation's borders, CBP officers protect the American consumer and contribute to keeping our communities safe beyond the holiday season."

According to the news release, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in Chicago recently announced a seizure of more than 16,000 potentially unsafe hoverboards.

"Nationally, more than 50,000 potentially unsafe boards, with an estimated MSRP approaching $20 million, have been seized," it states.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.