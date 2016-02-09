FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Updated model downplays sleet chances

An already-slim chance that sleet would fall over the Lowcountry has become even slimmer, according to the latest forecast model.

That model shows a less-than-10 percent chance of sleet over the Lowcountry, down from about a 15 percent chance earlier Tuesday.

If that sleet were to fall, the most likely time frame would be some time around 9 p.m., according to Meteorologist Sagay Galindo. No accumulation is expected if we do see sleet, she said.

Cooler air is moving into the area into Tuesday night, with increasing winds and clouds.

However, high temperatures are only expected to reach into the mid to upper 40s.

Overnight, the low is expected to drop into the upper 20s inland and to the low 30s along the coast.

The Hibben UMC Emergency Cold Shelter will be open Tuesday and Wednesday nights to help people who need a warm place to sleep. The Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Charleston is also opening Tuesday night. Doors open each night at 7:30 p.m. and guests must leave by 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

