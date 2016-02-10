Presidential hopefuls expected in South Carolina ahead of debate, primaries

Campaign buses for New Hampshire primary winner Bernie Sanders and Ohio Governor John Kasich were spotted in North Charleston early Wednesday morning. (Photo Source: WCSC)

Several presidential hopefuls are expected in South Carolina a day after the New Hampshire primaries and more than a week ahead of the first South Carolina primary.

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders came out ahead in Tuesday night's primaries. Next Saturday, registered voters in South Carolina will be able to cast their ballots for the race’s Republican nominee. A week later, the state Democratic primary will be held.

Campaign buses for Sanders and Ohio Governor John Kasich were spotted in North Charleston early Wednesday morning.

Kasich is holding a town hall meeting at Finn's Brick Oven in Mount Pleasant Wednesday. Later in the day, he's participating in a veteran’s jobs event in downtown Charleston. He's also slated to tour Nucor Steel's facility in Huger and participate in a town hall meeting with employees.

On Thursday, the governor is holding town hall meetings in Georgetown, North Myrtle Beach and Florence.

Trump is holding a rally Wednesday night at the T. Ed Garrison Arena at Clemson University.

Ted Cruz will be in Myrtle Beach Wednesday, where he and his wife Heidi are holding a rally at Ground Zero, a Christian teen club and concert venue. He will return to the Senate, which has called for votes, on the same day. The campaign says his wife will go on to Spartanburg, where she will host a rally at the Summit Pointe Convention Center.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush will hold a rally at Sun City Hilton Head in Bluffton Wednesday. Afterward, he will go to Mount Pleasant for a town hall meeting at the Cooper River Room before another town hall at the VFW Post in Murrells Inlet. Bush is expected in Florence, Sumter and Columbia Thursday.

Florida senator Marco Rubio is holding a town hall meeting at the Spartanburg Marriott Wednesday. From there, he goes to Columbia, where he will be joined by U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy for a town hall at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Rubio will head to Washington after that event. The Republican's presidential campaign says Gowdy will go on to host a town hall on his behalf at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Bush, Cruz, Rubio and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, are expected to attend a Faith and Family Presidential Forum Friday. Candidates take the stage one at a time before conservative voters in Greenville, for whom faith is key.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie canceled an appearance at the College of Charleston Wednesday evening, instead opting to fly home to New Jersey after the New Hampshire primaries.

A GOP debate will be held Saturday in Greenville at 9 p.m. It will be aired on CBS.

