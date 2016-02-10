TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at Ashley Phosphate interchange slows eastbound traffic on I-26

A crash on eastbound on I-26 has caused a backup for over six miles.

Charleston County Dispatch says the entrance ramp to I-26 from Ashley Phosphate Road was closed following an accident. It has since reopened.

Traffic is slow on I-26 starting near the College Park Road exit.

The drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston on I-26 is 50 minutes.

The drivetime from downtown Charleston to Summerville is 18 minutes.

