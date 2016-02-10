N. Charleston church opening warming shelter Wednesday night

The Winter Warming Shelter at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Charleston will be open to anyone needing shelter from the cold Wednesday, according to a statement from the church.

The warming shelter will be open from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It is located at 1444 Remount Road.

CARTA route 13 will provide free transit for those asking for a ride to the shelter, according to officials. Bus riders will be provided a return ticket at the shelter.

