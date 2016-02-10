Downtown Charleston streets re-open following gas leak

Charleston police officials say two downtown streets have been re-opened following a gas leak.

Authorities announced shortly before 8 p.m. that Rutledge Avenue and Bogard Street are now open to traffic.

Four homes on the 200 block of Rutledge had been evacuated, according to the spokesman.

Charleston Police, Charleston Fire and SCE&G responded to the incident.

