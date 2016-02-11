Judge grants delay in federal trial for accused Charleston church shooter

A federal judge has granted a delay in the trial for alleged Emanuel AME Church shooter Dylann Roof.

Roof is accused of killing nine parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston in June of 2015. He is facing 33 federal hate crime and weapons charges for the shooting, bringing the total number of charges against him to 46.

His lawyers told the judge they were not ready for trial in a status hearing Thursday, even though the case's prosecution said they were ready.

Both sides are waiting for the Justice Department's decision on whether to seek the death penalty against Roof.

His state death penalty trial is scheduled for July 11.

Three future dates to keep in mind for that case:

On June 14th, all pretrial motions must be set

On June 28th, 600 potential jurors will report to complete jury questionnaires

On July 11, Jurors will begin being narrowed down to 12 plus some alternates

About 600 Charleston-area residents will be summoned to court as potential jurors in the state trial.

Roof remains behind bars without bail at the Charleston County Jail.

