Fatal accident closes portion of Highway 17A in Round O

Officials say an accident involving this truck was fatal. (Photo Source: Colleton Fire)

A fatal accident involving a tractor trailer and a pickup truck has closed part of Highway 17A in Round O.

According to Colleton Fire, the road closure is near Merick Drive.

Officials say one person died, and two people were initially trapped in the vehicle. The driver of one vehicle has been taken to the hospital.

Driver of tractor trailer has been extricated. Being transported to Colleton Medical Center. — ColletonFire (@ColletonFire) February 12, 2016

The road will be closed for several hours, according to Colleton Fire.

This is a developing story.

