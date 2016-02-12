5 Around Town: Dreamgirls, dinosaurs, and a showcase of wildlife

Valentines day Weekend is bringing lots of events to enjoy, right here in the Lowcountry! We have all the details in this week's 5 Around Town!

Dreamgirls, The Revue

Live music, dancing, glitz and glamour! These are just a few words that describe the upcoming Dreamgirls Revue at the Charleston Performing Arts Center! The revue will feature music from the Motown to the do-wop craze. Singers will hit the stage and sing hits like "Please Mr. Postman," and many more!

Live 5 News' Adrianne Bradshaw will be the emcee of Dreamgirls, The Revue on opening night, so be sure to grab tickets and come say hi to her after the show! Shows begin this Friday at 8 pm, and run through March 26. Single ticket prices range from $18 to $45. More details can be found here.

Discover the Dinosaurs

Discover the Dinosaurs features a walk-through exhibit designed to bring you back in time to a landscape where dinosaurs lived. Along with the animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur replicas are featured throughout. The event is taking place this Saturday through Sunday at the Charleston Area Convention Center from 10 am to 7 pm each day. Details and ticket prices can be found here.

Southeastern Wildlife Expedition (SEWE)

SEWE is back, this weekend, bringing a three-day showcase of everything we love about wildlife and nature to the Lowcountry! The three-day event brings together people of all ages and it's a family friendly affair. Through an array of events – including fine art, conservation education, sporting demonstrations a gala and parties, SEWE invites us all to learn and appreciate our animal friends. There are several locations, and the times vary, so visit their website for more information and to purchase tickets.

