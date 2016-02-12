Deputies searching for man after SUV is stolen from auto sales business

Officials believe the suspect arrived in this vehicle. (Photo Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are asking anyone with information on this man to contact him. (Photo Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are looking for a person of interest after this car was taken off a lot in Orangeburg. (Photo Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a person of interest after an SUV was stolen from a local auto sales business.

Investigators were called to AA Again Auto Sales on Five Chop Road Saturday after someone drove off in a silver 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer.

Employees at the business said a man took the $7,000 vehicle on a test drive and never returned.

They told investigators he arrived at the business in a blue Audi. A woman drove the Audi from the property.

A similar incident was also reported in the Columbia area. OCSO investigators say the incidents may be connected.

They're asking anyone with information on a man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt or the blue Audi to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.