Quantcast

Deputies searching for man after SUV is stolen from auto sales b - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Deputies searching for man after SUV is stolen from auto sales business

Deputies are looking for a person of interest after this car was taken off a lot in Orangeburg. (Photo Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office) Deputies are looking for a person of interest after this car was taken off a lot in Orangeburg. (Photo Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies are asking anyone with information on this man to contact him. (Photo Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office) Deputies are asking anyone with information on this man to contact him. (Photo Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
Officials believe the suspect arrived in this vehicle. (Photo Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office) Officials believe the suspect arrived in this vehicle. (Photo Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
ORANGEBURG, SC (WCSC) -

Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a person of interest after an SUV was stolen from a local auto sales business. 

Investigators were called to AA Again Auto Sales on Five Chop Road Saturday after someone drove off in a silver 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer. 

Employees at the business said a man took the $7,000 vehicle on a test drive and never returned.

They told investigators he arrived at the business in a blue Audi. A woman drove the Audi from the property.

A similar incident was also reported in the Columbia area. OCSO investigators say the incidents may be connected. 

They're asking anyone with information on a man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt or the blue Audi to call  the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly