Two arrested, charged in jewelry heists from Summerville homes

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with several incidents of burglaries to homes in the Summerville Historic District, many of which where jewelry was stolen.

Mickey Blackwell, Jr. and Sarah Hock have been arrested after being linked to at least six burglaries, according to John Rogers, a spokesman for the Summerville Police Department.

Victims reported doors and windows open or kicked-in and well over $15,000 total in jewelry and other items taken from their homes. One woman reported $14,055 in jewelry stolen.

Blackwell has been charged with six counts second-degree burglary and Hock is being charged with one count of second-degree burglary and one count of accessory after the fact.

Rogers said there are still several cases being investigated where the two suspects may be involved.

Technology borrowed by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helped the investigators locate the suspects’ vehicle, the suspects and a treasure trove of jewelry, Rogers said.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.