Trump promises to keep Gitmo open, says no prisoners to come to Navy Brig

Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump says if he is elected, he will make sure no Guantanamo Bay, Cuba prisoners are transferred to the Navy Brig in Hanahan.

Trump made the promise during a news conference in Hanahan Monday, saying he would keep Guantanamo Bay open.

"We're not letting people come to this area from Guantanamo Bay," he said. "They're going to stay where they are right now. And if they do come to this area, before election time, before we take office, they're going back and you can tell that to the local people."

Last year, Pentagon officials surveyed the Navy Brig in Hanahan as an option for a location to place some Gitmo prisoners if the prison closed. Its closure is a goal of President Barack Obama.

Trump also held a town hall meeting in Mount Pleasant Monday afternoon.

Jeb Bush and his brother, former president George W. Bush, also made an appearance in the Lowcountry Monday.

Trump made the following statements about the brothers on Twitter Monday morning:

Now that George Bush is campaigning for Jeb(!), is he fair game for questions about World Trade Center, Iraq War and eco collapse? Careful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2016

Funny that Jeb(!) didn't want help from his family in his failed campaign and didn't even want to use his last name.Then mommy, now brother! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2016

