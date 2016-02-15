Elementary school student recovering after being struck by vehicle

Officials say a 7-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by a car Monday morning.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department were called to the intersection of Parkwood Drive and Germantown Road just before 7 a.m. to find a Flowertown Elementary School student unconscious, but breathing.

The driver of the vehicle that hit her said she did not see the child crossing the road. According to a witness, the child missed her school bus and ran from her front yard into the road, when she was struck by a car. A spokesman for the police department said they didn't get a chance to speak with the girl, as "her medical care was a pressing matter."

The child was taken to a hospital with injuries. The case is still under investigation.

The school district held class on Presidents Day to make up for days missed during the October flooding.

