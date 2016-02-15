Man arrested for impersonating an officer in Berkeley County

Police say they have arrested a man for impersonating an officer in Berkeley County Monday.

Zachery Hoy Sivils was arrested after a Berkeley County deputy saw him in a silver SUV with blue flashing lights behind another vehicle at a gas station parking lot at Carnes Crossroads, an incident report says. The incident happened around 2 a.m.

The deputy pulled up to Sivils, believing he was a member of law enforcement. According to the report, Sivils identified himself as an agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Wearing a button-up shirt, a suit jacket, blue jeans, black dress shoes and a badge chained around his neck, Sivils said he initiated a traffic stop on another car because it had a faulty tag light. A woman was also in the SUV, reports state later on.

Sivils’ SUV had a center console similar to what would be found in a patrol vehicle, according to the deputy.

When the person in the other vehicle cleared the scene, Sivils sped off onto North Main Street, toward College Park Road.

According to the report, the suspect activated his lights and sped through a red light at North Main Street and College Park Road.

The deputy noticed the smell of alcohol on Sivils when he was finally able to pull him over. Sivils again identified himself as an agent with SLED, but then said he was a Certified Security Officer with Hawkeye Security Services.

The deputy seized a loaded pistol on Sivils’ side and another badge in his wallet before placing him under arrest.

His female passenger told the deputy she and Sivils left a bar in Summerville before he followed another vehicle for several miles and stopped it for a faulty tag light.

Sivils was booked at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center. The SUV was taken to an impound lot.

