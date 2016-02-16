Quantcast

Boeing to celebrate 100th 787 Dreamliner - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Boeing to celebrate 100th 787 Dreamliner

Photo Source: Live 5 Photo Source: Live 5
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The 100th 787 Dreamliner built at Boeing South Carolina will roll out for delivery Tuesday morning.

Representatives from American Airlines will join Boeing executives and teammates in celebrating the milestone.

Boeing will have an official delivery ceremony inside the company's welcome center at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.
 


 

Powered by Frankly