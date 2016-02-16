Presidential hopefuls continue their campaigns in the Lowcountry

Several presidential hopefuls are expected in the Lowcountry Tuesday ahead of the South Carolina primaries.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is scheduled to unveil a plan to rebuild the nation's military and protect its national security interests at the USS Yorktown Tuesday morning.

He will be joined by former Texas Governor and U.S. Air Force veteran Rick Perry. The event will be held at 10 a.m.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio will begin his day in Summerville at a town hall event. The doors open at 11:15 a.m. The event begins at 12:10 at the Dorchester Boat Club.

Democratic candidate and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders will be holding a town hall meeting in downtown Charleston.

The event will be held at 2 p.m. at Meminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain Street.

Voters in the state will be able to cast their ballots for the Republican nominee on Saturday. South Carolina's Democrats will choose their favorite candidate next week on Feb. 27.

