Police update details in fatal North Charleston shooting

North Charleston police provided new information on a fatal shooting that happened Monday night.

The victim, 21-year-old Malique Chaney, was shot by someone outside a home on the 4,600 block of Nibbs Lane at around 11 p.m.

"For clarification, the victim was shot by someone outside the home as he was attempting to enter the residence," North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said Tuesday afternoon in an email. "The victim was acquainted with the persons who reside at the location and they were expecting his arrival."

Police earlier said only that the victim "attempted to enter the residence when gunfire was heard and the victim hit."

The victim later died from his injuries.

Pryor says they have not identified a suspect. Officials have not released a motive for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

