Cruz unveils presidential plans aboard U.S.S Yorktown

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz unveiled his plan to reshape and rebuild the United States Military, while aboard the U.S.S. Yorktown Tuesday morning.

"This will be a challenge and it involves difficult choices,” Cruz said to a crowd of roughly 200. “I am confident that if we put in hard work, we can, as Ronald Reagan did in the 1980s, rebuild our military so it will be feared by our enemies and trusted by our allies.”

Cruz said the Yorktown was the most fitting place to unveil his military plans.

The Republican presidential candidate said if he is elected he will create a larger military force.

“We must strive to have a total active duty force of at least 1.4 million soldiers, airman and marines,” Cruz said. “Anything less creates a continuing training and readiness gap.”

Robert Page, an Army veteran who drove from Texas, was pleased with Cruz’s message.

“It’s time to save our country. It’s time for America to get back to the constitution,” Page said with tears in his eyes. “The only constitutional candidate running right now, I know in my heart, is Ted Cruz.”

Cruz declared he will drastically increase the amount of warships and military aircraft to the force. He said at the time our air superiority should be at its greatest, the forces are “tragically anemic.”

Cruz mentioned numerous times the military is important to him, because he says he has watched it fall to the bottom of President Obama’s agenda over the years.

