Isle of Palms mayor calls for community forum after coyote spottings

Leaders in Isle of Palms are teaming up with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and other agencies to help inform and ensure safety, regarding recent coyote sightings on the island.



Many concerned residents are hoping to learn a solution to protect their pets from the growing coyote population, at a community meeting Wednesday night.



The city's mayor, Dick Cronin, says city leadership wants to offer residents information and important action updates.



A DNR representative is expected to cover crucial coyote topics from habits to habitat. The expert is expected to provide information about control

techniques and state regulations.



The coyote meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. inside the city's recreation center.

