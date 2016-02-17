Quantcast

GOP candidates rallying voters in the Lowcountry - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

GOP candidates rallying voters in the Lowcountry

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCSC) -

Several GOP candidates are expected in the Lowcountry Friday ahead of the South Carolina Republican Primary. 

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio held a rally along with guest Sen. Tim Scott Wednesday.  

The event was held at the Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant at 9 a.m. 

Ohio Governor John Kasich held a rally in Bluffton.

The event was at the Bluffton Promenade at 11:30 a.m. 

Former Florida governor Jeb Bush will hold a town hall event in Summerville Wednesday. 

The town hall will be held at the Summerville Country Club. It starts at 2 p.m.

Businessman Donald Trump will hold an event in Walterboro. 

It will be at 2724 Green Pond Highway at 5 p.m. 

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly