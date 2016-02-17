GOP candidates rallying voters in the Lowcountry

Several GOP candidates are expected in the Lowcountry Friday ahead of the South Carolina Republican Primary.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio held a rally along with guest Sen. Tim Scott Wednesday.

The event was held at the Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant at 9 a.m.

Ohio Governor John Kasich held a rally in Bluffton.

The event was at the Bluffton Promenade at 11:30 a.m.

Former Florida governor Jeb Bush will hold a town hall event in Summerville Wednesday.

The town hall will be held at the Summerville Country Club. It starts at 2 p.m.

Businessman Donald Trump will hold an event in Walterboro.

It will be at 2724 Green Pond Highway at 5 p.m.

