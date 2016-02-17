Rubio to receive Haley endorsement, campaigns in Mt. Pleasant

Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio will receive an endorsement from South Carolina's governor on the same day he made a campaign stop in Mount Pleasant.

Gov. Nikki Haley said she will endorse the Florida senator, a move that could be a huge boost for Rubio just days before the state's Republican primary. An adviser to Haley said the endorsement is expected to come Wednesday night at a Rubio campaign event scheduled in Chapin.

In Mount Pleasant, Rubio drew a standing room only crowd inside the Omar Shrine Temple Wednesday.

His message, to both undecided and his many supporters of all ages, was all about moving America forward and accountability. The crowd roared as Rubio mentioned his goals to reunite the Republican party. He believes it is time for the GOP to reunite.

Rubio covered student loan debt, poverty, national security and immigration to the crowd of roughly 650 people.

"One of the biggest impediments to making progress on immigration has been this president and that is why it is important for us to win this election,” he said.

Rubio says doing well in South Carolina Saturday is key for his campaign to stay afloat.

"We feel great momentum and I think in many ways, South Carolina is going to get to decide who gets to go on here," he said.

Rubio is expected to continue to campaign across the state through Saturday.

