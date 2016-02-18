GOP presidential hopefuls continue Lowcountry campaigns ahead of primary

The 2016 Republican presidential candidates are traveling across South Carolina in a last-minute push for votes before Saturday's First in the South primary.

Donald Trump is scheduled to be on Kiawah Island Thursday morning. A rally will be held at the Legends Ballroom - Turtle Point Clubhouse at 1 Turtle Point Lane.

John Kasich is set to kick off a full day of campaigning in Mount Pleasant, launching a door-to-door effort to meet with supporters and connect with voters. The campaign event starts at 9:30 a.m. at 615 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Unit 102.

Jeb Bush will bounce around the state. He is expected to hold a meet and greet in Florence and hold town halls in Columbia and Rock Hill. Bush will join Trump and Kasich at that event. It's tonight at 8 p.m. on CNN.

Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Marco Rubio and Dr. Ben Carson will be in the Greenville area. Cruz will be speaking at a women's club luncheon, while Rubio and Carson are expected at the Conservative Review’s Conservative Convention at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. That event begins at 7 p.m.

