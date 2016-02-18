Firefighters extinguish blaze in N. Charleston

Officials say a building in the Chicora-Cherokee area of North Charleston is a complete loss after a fire early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the North Charleston Fire Department says they were called to the scene of a fire at the old Kraft Avenue store on Cherokee and Osceola streets just before 5 a.m. The two-story wood frame building was fully engulfed in flames.

Several surrounding streets were blocked as the North Charleston, Charleston and St. Andrews fire departments responded.

Officials have not determined whether the building was occupied at the time of the fire.

The incident is under investigation.

The North Charleston Fire Department released the following tweets as they responded Thursday morning:

NCFD arrived on scene on Cherokee St around 0500 today to find a well involved structure. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/h1QDudHZhO — Kyle Minick (@Minick) February 18, 2016

Fire on Cherokee is contained & crews will be on scene performing overhaul & investigations throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/MhfXPWMNwv — Kyle Minick (@Minick) February 18, 2016

