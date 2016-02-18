Victim identified in fatal Hwy 17A crash

The person killed in a single-vehicle crash in Bonneau Thursday morning has been identified by authorities.

Tonda Wingo, 32, of Bonneau, was a passenger in a vehicle that ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury. Wingo was transported to Roper Berkeley in Moncks Corner where she was pronounced dead, he said.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened near Mail Route Road in the Macedonia community at 2:20 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. Neither person in the car was wearing seat belts, according to Highway Patrol.

The crash is being investigated.

