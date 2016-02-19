Motorcyclist dies in Colleton Co. crash

One person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle and a car Thursday evening, officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say.

Officials say a motorcycle was traveling east on Bells Highway near Cross Swamp Road in Lodge when it was struck by a car making a left turn. The incident happened around 6:15 p.m.

The person on the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, died of cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital, according Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The driver of the car was not injured.

Charges are pending against that driver for not yielding the right of way, according to officials.

Traffic on Bells Highway was down to one lane for 3 and a half hours while troopers investigated the accident.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.