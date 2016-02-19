GOP candidates make final swing through the Lowcountry

It's the final countdown for the coveted "First in the South" primary and the candidates know it. All of them are putting in a last minute effort to meet loyal supporters, hoping to sway the many undecided South Carolina voters.



All the candidates except for former Florida governor Jeb Bush will make stops in the Lowcountry Friday.



Ben Carson will be in North Charleston for a veteran's patriot action conference Friday at 10 a.m.

According to his campaign schedule, Cruz will be speaking at the College of Charleston's Sottile Theater around 12:45 p.m.



Marco Rubio is making the most stops, of all the GOP candidates. The Florida Senator is making five trips across the Palmetto State, according to his travel schedule. He'll be at RB Stall high for rally at 4:30 p.m.



John Kasich will be in Mount Pleasant for an election eve rally Friday night. The Ohio Governor will be aboard the U.S.S. Yorktown at 6 p.m.

Businessman Donald Trump is expected to talk more about immigration at the Charleston Convention Center at 7 p.m.

Bush is holding events in Spartanburg, Greenville, and Central.

