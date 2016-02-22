Actor Danny Glover campaigning for Sanders in Charleston

Actor, producer, and humanitarian Danny Glover will campaign for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Charleston Monday.

According to an itinerary sent by the Democratic presidential hopeful's camp, Glover will be at their Charleston Field Office at 821 Orleans Road in West Ashley at 4 p.m.

At 5 p.m., Glover will attend the Charleston Democratic Party Countdown to the Primary at Fish Restaurant, 442 King Street.

Glover recently endorsed Sen. Sanders for president. According to Sanders' camp, Glover will make several appearances throughout South Carolina.

