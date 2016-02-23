Man charged in Williamsburg Co. night club shooting

A 17-year-old Greelyville man has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting at a night club, officials say.

Deputies responded to a shooting at the 52 Lounge Night Club in the Salters area just after midnight on Feb. 20.

Investigators say Mark Bryant was involved in a physical fight before he pulled out a handgun and shot into a victim's car multiple times.

Bryant is being held in custody until a bond hearing is scheduled.

