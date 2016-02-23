Firefighters clear Morrison Drive after incident involving stove

Quantcast

The Charleston Fire Department says all units are clear after a reported gas leak in downtown Charleston turned out to be an issue with a stove.

Charleston County dispatchers initially said a gas leak was reported on the the 800 block of Morrison Drive.

The call came in at 7:48 a.m.

