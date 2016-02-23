Minor injuries reported after train hits car in Ladson

Map of the area.

Ladson Road between Lincolnville and Stoney has reopened after a train and a vehicle collided Tuesday morning. (Photo Source: Gitano Michael Di Pace)

A Norfolk Southern train hit a small compact car that was stopped on the railroad tracks as the safety rails came down, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Major Eric Watson.

As a result, the car hit another vehicle that was stuck in traffic, officials say.

Deputies say minor injuries were sustained during the incident.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m.

