FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe thunderstorms, isolated tornado possible late Tuesday, early Wednesday

A strong storm system moving through the Southeast will put the Lowcountry at risk of thunderstorms, severe winds and a chance of an isolated tornado Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"Severe weather is possible tonight and Wednesday," said Meteorologist Joey Sovine. "Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are main concerns."

Here's what to do during a tornado.

The storm system causes major concern for severe weather in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and will put the Lowcountry at risk of severe weather starting around midnight Wednesday.

An afternoon cold front will end the severe weather threat.

Sunshine and cooler weather are in the forecast for Thursday with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

