School closings announced in the Lowcountry ahead of severe weather

Severe thunderstorms are possible in the area Wednesday. (Photo Source: WCSC)

Some Lowcountry schools have announced closures and early dismissals ahead of a strong storm system expected to affect the area.

Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says some thunderstorms Wednesday could be strong or even severe.

The following schools are closed because of the severe weather on Wednesday:

Students in the following school systems will be dismissed early:

Williamsburg County schools are on early release. Students will be dismissed at noon.

Dorchester District Two elementary schools were previously scheduled to be released early

Class is still scheduled for Charleston County School District students as officials continue to monitor the weather. The following statement was released on the school district's website:

CCSD, the Chas. Co. Emergency Operations Center and the National Weather Service are monitoring the potential for severe weather conditions. Currently, we will remain open for school and business tomorrow, Wed., Feb. 24, 2016. We will provide updates to the media and via social media.

The school district's website mentioned students were scheduled to be dismissed early Wednesday for other reasons.

The Berkeley County School District, Colleton County School District and Dorchester District 4 have not made announcements.

