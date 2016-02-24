Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Two lanes blocked on Cosgrove Bridge after - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Two lanes blocked on Cosgrove Bridge after two crashes

Photo Source: AP Photo Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Two lanes are blocked on the Cosgrove Bridge going into North Charleston after an accident involving several cars, officials say.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, seven cars were involved in two accidents on the bridge. 

Traffic is moving slowly in the area. Use an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly