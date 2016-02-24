Bond set for man accused of having child pornography on computer

Bond has been set Wednesday at $375,000 for a man charged with 15 counts of child pornography.

James Shaw, 25, was arrested in North Charleston while out on bond for charges of kidnapping and first degree criminal sexual conduct. He is now accused of having 15 sexually explicit photos of minors on his computer.

Officials say Shaw will not be allowed internet access or contact with anyone under 18 while out on bond.

In an incident on June 14, 2014, a 17-year-old woman told officers Shaw, who she met on Facebook, took her to his home and sexually assaulted her.

