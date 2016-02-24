Crews continue search after debris found around Sullivan's Island, Isle of Palms

Debris found on the Isle of Palms promoted a U.S. Coast Guard search of surrounding waters. (Photo Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing to search the waters around Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms after debris washed ashore.

Authorities say they do not believe the debris is from a broken boat.

According to U.S. Coast Guard officials, there have been no calls of boaters in distress.

But, with today's weather, authorities want to make sure they don't miss anyone in trouble.

Currently, the Coast Guard has deployed a search and rescue boat and helicopter for the search.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.