Whole Foods store to open in West Ashley

A Whole Foods store is expected to come to West Ashley in 2017. (Photo Source: Whole Foods)

Whole Foods is coming to West Ashley.

At a press conference this afternoon, Mayor John Tecklenburg announced a Whole Foods Market will be joining Doscher's Supermarket in the Doscher's Shopping Center at 1130 Savannah Highway.

The new space will occupy 45,022 square feet, according to a news release.

"Last month, in my first State of the City address, I laid out a comprehensive vision for a newly reimagined and revitalized West Ashley -- a West Ashley with stronger and more beautiful neighborhoods, better and more responsive citizen services, and a varied and vibrant retail economy. Today, I'm proud to report that we're taking our first concrete step toward making that vision a reality, with the announcement that one of America's great retailers, Whole Foods, will soon be building a major new store next to Doscher’s, in the Doscher's Center on Highway 17. This is great news for West Ashley, and great news for all of Charleston," Tecklenburg said.

West Ashley shoppers can expect the new store to open in 2017, according to a news release.

"West Ashley is a great market and there is a lot of opportunity there," said Omar Gaye, Whole Foods Market South Region President. "The Charleston community has been very receptive to us, there is a lot of interest in bringing local, healthy food options, and we are excited to be adding to our roster of stores in the area."

Mayor Tecklenburg says this is just the beginning for West Ashley.

"As a West Ashley resident, I understand how vital this revitalization effort is -- and I plan to keep working together with citizens, City Council members, and the business community until West Ashley is the crown jewel it can and should be."

