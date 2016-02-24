Man hospitalized after shooting in West Ashley

One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Ponderosa area of West Ashley Wednesday.

According to an incident report, deputies went to a home on the 800 block of Hoss Road just before 4 a.m. to find a man shot in the backyard.

Officials say the man was shot in the abdomen with a small caliber handgun.

Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office have not been able to identify any suspects, officials say.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 843.554.1111

