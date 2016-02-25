Clinton continues campaign with Town Hall hosted by Marlon Kimpson

In the final days before South Carolina's presidential primary, Hillary Clinton is still working to seal the deal with registered voters.



While she already has a hefty lead in the national polls over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Clinton's campaign continues to heavily canvass the palmetto state.



Clinton will attend a town hall meeting at the Royal Family Center in North Charleston, Thursday evening. Doors will open for the event at 6:15 p.m.



Thursday's Town Hall is hosted by state senator Marlon Kimpson. He publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton two weeks ago.



The democratic front-runner is set to address issues on preventing gun violence, wealth creation and social justice.



Senator Bernie Sanders had a similar message yesterday in Columbia as he held a news conference on poverty.



In a state where blacks make up a majority of the electorate, Clinton will get a chance to connect with still undecided minority voters.

Those interested in attending the event can RSVP here.

