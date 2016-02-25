Crews extinguish electrical fire at King Street building

Crews extinguished a small electrical fire at a commercial building in downtown Charleston Thursday morning. Located at 211 King Street, Majestic Square houses several businesses including retail store Forever 21.

Firefighters say they were able to contain the fire to the building's electrical room. The incident was called in at 5:35 a.m.

Deputy fire chief tells me the fire started in an electrical room. Crews used chemicals to extinguish the flames. SCE&G turned off power. — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) February 25, 2016

Officials say one firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital after breathing in the chemicals used to extinguish the electrical fire.

Forever 21 doors are open to air out the building. No report on the extent of the damage. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/pjkHz6zywa — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) February 25, 2016

Surrounding areas were blocked to traffic as firefighters responded. They have since been reopened.

