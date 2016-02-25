Quantcast

Crews extinguish electrical fire at King Street building

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Crews extinguished a small electrical fire at a commercial building in downtown Charleston Thursday morning. Located at 211 King Street, Majestic Square houses several businesses including retail store Forever 21.

Firefighters say they were able to contain the fire to the building's electrical room. The incident was called in at 5:35 a.m.

Officials say one firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital after breathing in the chemicals used to extinguish the electrical fire. 

Surrounding areas were blocked to traffic as firefighters responded. They have since been reopened. 

