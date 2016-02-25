Quantcast

NCFD: Substance behind gas station hazmat scare was baby powder

HAZMAT crews at the Sonoco on Ashley Phosphate Road. (Photo provided) HAZMAT crews at the Sonoco on Ashley Phosphate Road. (Photo provided)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department say a bag that sparked a hazardous materials situation at a North Charleston gas station contained baby powder.

Authorities responded at approximately 9:37 a.m. to the Sunoco gas station on the 4900 block of Ashley Phosphate Road.

Firefighters evacuated the station and roped off the area until a hazmat crew could identify a powdery substance in a plastic bag on the ground, according to North Charleston Fire Department spokesperson Bianca Bourbeau. That bag had been spotted by a store employee, she said.

The gas station was released back to the store manager just after 11:30 a.m., Bourbeau said.

No injuries were reported.

A similar situation unfolded Wednesday night in downtown Charleston where police said someone left a suspicious letter at the U.S. Attorney's Office. A powdery substance on that letter also turned out to be baby powder, authorities later said.

