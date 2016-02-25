NCFD: Substance behind gas station hazmat scare was baby powder

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department say a bag that sparked a hazardous materials situation at a North Charleston gas station contained baby powder.

Authorities responded at approximately 9:37 a.m. to the Sunoco gas station on the 4900 block of Ashley Phosphate Road.

Firefighters evacuated the station and roped off the area until a hazmat crew could identify a powdery substance in a plastic bag on the ground, according to North Charleston Fire Department spokesperson Bianca Bourbeau. That bag had been spotted by a store employee, she said.

The gas station was released back to the store manager just after 11:30 a.m., Bourbeau said.

No injuries were reported.

A similar situation unfolded Wednesday night in downtown Charleston where police said someone left a suspicious letter at the U.S. Attorney's Office. A powdery substance on that letter also turned out to be baby powder, authorities later said.

