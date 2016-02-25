Charleston Police: Missing woman found

A missing woman the Charleston Police Department has been searching for has been found safe.

Officials say Salina Major, 36, fled Roper Hospital on foot Thursday, heading toward Doughty Street.

She is 5'4" and was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweater, black pants and black sneakers with white laces. Officials say her hair is shoulder length.

"She is known to march and yell about Jesus," officials added in the news release.

