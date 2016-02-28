Power restored for hundreds in Mount Pleasant after car hits light pole

475 SCE&G customers were out of power from just before 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. (Source: SCE&G)

SCE&G working to fix the pole and restore power in the area of Murihead Road. (Source: Mount Pleasant PD)

Officials say hundreds lost power in Mount Pleasant after a car hit a light pole. (Source: Elizabeth McDowell)

Power is back on for several hundred in Mount Pleasant after a car hit a light pole on Murihead Road Sunday.

SCE&G officials say 475 customers off Mathis Ferry Road woke up in the dark before 6 a.m. Officials announced power was restored just after 2:30 p.m., over eight hours later.

Murihead Road at Hobcaw was closed from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as SCE&G worked to replace the light pole.

