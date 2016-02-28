More than 140 cats spayed/neutered at Charleston Animal Society event

More than 140 cats were scheduled for surgery in the first “Spay-Neuter Blitz” of 2016. (Source: Charleston Animal Society)

More than 140 cats were spayed or neutered for free at an event hosted by the Charleston Animal Society Saturday, according to a news release sent by the organization.

According to the release, the animal shelter's Spay-Neuter Blitz could have prevented up to 840 kittens from becoming homeless. That's if you assume the average cat has six kittens.

"Last year Charleston Animal Society cared for 20,000 animals," reads the release. "Spaying and neutering is the only 100 percent proven way to reduce these numbers and save animals’ lives."

"Cat owners save hundreds of dollars on the procedures while helping to reduce the cat overpopulation in the Lowcountry," states the news release on the event. "Cat owners registered by using the Spay/Neuter Blitz Hotline, which will reopen for another Blitz in March."

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.