West Ashley High celebrates Engineers Week 2016

Potential engineers at West Ashley High School had a fun filled week of demonstrations and hands on activities, according to a news release.

The week of February 22-February 27 marked the 65th anniversary of Engineers Week and the first time that West Ashley High School participated in the celebration.

Each day featured a different aspect of engineering from speakers to tours, from demonstrations to hands on activities, students were exposed to engineering in a different way than many had before. They were given an up close look at the art of engineering and what a career in engineering has to offer.



On Monday, Feb. 22, technicians from BMW were on hand with one of their most recent creations, the BMW i3 electric car. Many of the students in the engineering class got a chance to experiment with the car.



On Tuesday, students from West Ashley High’s award-winning Robotics and Trebuchet teams, along with students from our Mechatronics classes, set up a display in the Cafeteria of robots that the the students built. The students drover the robots as an example of what robots are capable of doing.

Having done well at the last few competitions, WAHS’s Robotics Team is preparing to travel to Iowa in April where they will compete in Nationals.



Wednesday, the students were given the opportunity to listen to successful engineers who are actively working in their fields.

The speakers who appeared on the panel, Tyler Andrews, Middleton Alumni Justin Tye, and West Ashley Alumni Matt Fann, are members of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce’s STEM Advisory Board. The speakers spoke to the students about the way they were able to carve out a place for themselves as engineers in the growing field.

Thursday was also National Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day, which centers around the idea that the day is focused on encouraging girls, who are often overlooked in the engineering field, to consider following this career path and becoming great innovators

or problem solvers for the next generation. Mr. Robert Stone and his Aerospace Engineering students were invited to the Joint Base Charleston to participate in the Tuskegee Airmen Career Day along with about 125 students from various middle and high schools

around the Lowcountry.

Members of the STEM Advisory Board took Dr. Barbara Leonard and a group of her engineering students on an in-depth tour of the Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Bridge on Friday. The students were shown many different aspects of the bridge where they learned of all the

pieces and parts that go into building something of that scale.

“It’s been quite a week,” said engineering teacher Dr. Barbara Leonard. “The variety of speakers, activities, and the level of student participation was beyond anything that we could have hoped for or anticipated. This first Engineers Week from demonstrations all the way to the Ravenel Bridge Walk was a chance for engineering students to really connect to engineering projects and problem-solving on an international level.

