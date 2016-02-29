SCDPS: 4 killed on S.C. roads over final weekend of February

Four people died on South Carolina roadways between Friday and Sunday, according to preliminary reports from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

All four deaths took place on US routes, S.C. roads and secondary roads.

None of the four people killed was wearing a seat belt. As of Sunday, 119 people have died on South Carolina highways, compared to 138 highway deaths during the same time period in 2015.

Of the 88 motor vehicle occupants who have died in 2016, 49 were not wearing safety belts. Through midnight on Sunday, 15 pedestrians died compared to

22 in 2015; seven motorcyclists died compared to nine in 2015; and five bicyclists died compared to four in 2015 on state roads and highways.

